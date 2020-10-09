Flight cadet ends life at Hakimpet Air Force Station: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): A flight cadet undergoing training at Hakimpet Air Force Station died by suicide in his room on Wednesday night, Hyderabad police said.

According to police, no suicide note was found from the spot and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.



"On Thursday we have received a complaint from Saradh Kumar, squadron leader currently posted as a flying pilot at the air force station. The complaint informed that flight cadet Akash P Dominic, who was a trainee pilot, committed suicide in his room," K Krishna, Admin Sub Inspector of Police, Alwal Police station of Cyberabad commissionerate told ANI over the phone.

"Saradh Kumar said that on Wednesday at about 9 pm, other Flight Cadet Akash P Dominic had dinner at dining hall situated at Flight Cadet Mess, Air Force Station, Hakimpet. Later, S. Eshwar, Occupant as Flight Cadet, who is next roommate, checked the Akash P Dominic room and found rood was closed. Thereafter Eshwar said Akash P Dominic was absent for the morning briefing on Thursday. At 9 am on Thursday, S. Eshwar and Madhu, Occupant as Mess Boy opened his room and noticed that Akash P Dominic, committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan. Hence the complainant requested for necessary action," Police official added.

The police official further said that a complaint has been registered under section 174 Cr PC. (ANI)

