Flight carrying 3 Union Ministers diverted from Jammu to Srinagar due to bad weather

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A flight carrying three Union Ministers -- Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Arjun Ram Meghwal -- has been diverted to Srinagar from Jammu due to bad weather.

The visit by the Union Ministers is aimed at discussion of policies and initiatives regarding development of Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the region.

As part of the Centre's special public outreach programme, the delegation of Union Ministers is visiting the Union Territory.

The delegation will interact with the people of different districts and educate them on various themes including development work in the region since the imposition of the President's Rule from June 2018 and after the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir in last August.

The Union Ministers will visit different districts with the objective of disseminating information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people, along with the steps taken by the government, particularly in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State. (ANI)

