Flight instructor dead, trainee injured in chopper crash in Maharashtra's Jalgaon; Jyotiraditya Scindia offers condolences

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A flight instructor died and a trainee sustained injuries in a chopper crash in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Friday, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said the aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra.

In a tweet, Scindia wrote, "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site."



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also offered his condolences.

He wrote, "Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the trainee's quick recovery."

As per the local police officials, a probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

