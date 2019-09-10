A few years back ANI had reported that an MP from Shiv Sena Ravindra Gaikwad had hit an Air India employee repeatedly with his sleeper as he was denied to travel in a business class.
A few years back ANI had reported that an MP from Shiv Sena Ravindra Gaikwad had hit an Air India employee repeatedly with his sleeper as he was denied to travel in a business class.

Flight missed, Congress MLA misbehaves with female Air India staff

Ashoke Raj | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:28 IST

By Ashoke Raj
New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Vinod Chandrakar from Mahasamund assembly of Chhattisgarh has been accused of humiliating a female staff of Air India at Raipur airport on August 7 after she did not allow him to board the plane as he reached airport late, as per the Air India's (AI) initial report.
"The boarding card of the MLA was taken out in advance at 17:36 hours. All the passengers were boarded except five passengers. Repeated announcement was made at the security hold area (SHA) and also check-in area at 18:12 hours," says the report.
The report further adds: "One passenger reported and informed that others were on way. Airport manager, Raipur, (female staff) of Air India along with Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) in-charge, other Customer Service Agent (CSA) waited for them."
"Passengers did not show up till 18:13 hours, and all Airport Manager (APM) and others had gone to flight; trim was taken out at 18:15 hours; flight door closed at 18:18 hours, and flight took off 18:30 hrs," the Air India report says.
When ANI contacted Congress MLA Vinod to take his version about charges against him, he said over the phone: "I am an MLA. I know how to behave with a person. I reached the airport at around 17:30 hrs."
"My baggage was checked twice. Due to security checking of my baggage, I reached the final gate at 18:05 hrs. Due to twice security checking of mine and my staff baggage, we got late to reach the last gate. The female staff of Air India was shouting at me and did not allow us to board."
The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport.
"I challenge the female staff of Air India if she can prove what she has alleged against me. I urge the AI administration to check CCTV footage of the airport," Vinod added.
The initial inquiry report further stated that "after the departure of the flight, the passenger came in the check-in area - started shouting at the top of voice in public.
He started saying that he is MLA of Congress which the female staff was not aware of until then. Her identity card was grabbed. The MLA spoke to the station manager with her mobile. Later he refused to hand over her mobile phone."
"Lady staff -- Airport Manager (APM), Raipur, was escorted by the CISF and another staff to airport back gate cargo and walked more than 2-km late night at 20:30 hours. In drizzling rain as being a lady saving herself she traveled alone 24-km to home in late hours in fear," states the report.
According to an Air India official, "the staff acted as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the D-20 boarding gate and tried to avoid the delay of the flight as flight was having onward connection scheduled to Ranchi/Kolkata sector. Any delay would have consequential delay effect on further schedule."
When contacted, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said: "The matter came to our notice. Air India management has taken it seriously and ordered detailed inquiry. After the final inquiry report, further action will be taken."
A few years back ANI had reported that an MP from Shiv Sena Ravindra Gaikwad had hit an Air India employee repeatedly with his sleeper as he was denied to travel in a business class. Later he was barred from flying with the Air India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:45 IST

Portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Crawford market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Portion of a building collapsed at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:44 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 biggest achievement, situation...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Modi government in its first 100 days took several historic decisions but abrogation of Article 370 was the biggest achievement of them all.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:30 IST

Total of 13,899 beds being added in Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In addition to the existing capacity of 11,353 beds in 38 Delhi government hospitals, a total capacity of 13,899 beds is being added, according to a report submitted by state Health Minister Satyendar Jain to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:27 IST

Kumari Selja, Capt Ajay Singh Yadav to head election and...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed Kumari Selja and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as Chairman of the election and campaign committees, respectively, for Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:19 IST

Muharram observed in Hyderabad, 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession taken out

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Hundreds of Muslims participated in 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession which was taken out to observe 'Muharram' here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:15 IST

Shimla: Bandaru Dattatreya given a warm welcome by Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Bandaru Dattatreya, was given a warm welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur upon his arrival here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:08 IST

Punjab CM to take up visa-free entry through Kartarpur corridor...

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will take up the issue of visa-free entry through Kartarpur corridor with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:07 IST

Jaitley played major role in my acquittal in 'legal battle': Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday remembered late Arun Jaitley saying that the senior BJP leader, who passed away after a prolonged illness last month, had played a major role in his acquittal in "legal battle".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:57 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Nigerian national held for not possessing...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Kullu District Police on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national near Patlikuhal for not possessing visa and passport, said a police official.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:51 IST

Milind Deora backs Urmila Matondkar, targets North Mumbai leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Tuesday backed Urmila Matondkar, who resigned citing "petty in-house fightings", and said, in an apparent reference to Sanjay Nirupam, that party leaders from North Mumbai should be held accountable for her Lok S

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:47 IST

Topic of CM seat in Bihar yet to be discussed by BJP's central...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur on Tuesday said that the issue of taking chief minister's post from Janata Dal-United (JDU) in Bihar might be discussed by the party's central leadership in the coming days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:21 IST

Maharashtra ATS seizes 129 kg of Mephedrone; 5 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested five persons and seized 129 kg of banned narcotic substance Mephedrone (MD).

Read More
iocl