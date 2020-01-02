Flight operation remains normal at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday informed that low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport, adding that all flight operations are normal.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport. All flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," official Twitter handle of DIAL said.

Earlier today, Indian railways informed that at least 21 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

While the temperature docked at 7.8 degree Celsius in Delhi's Palam area, a temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Safdarjung area at 5.30 am, IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 460 with PM10 and 316 with PM2.5 at 8 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)

