Flight operations disrupted at Kolkata airport following heavy rains, lightning

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Flight operations were disrupted at Kolkata Airport due to heavy rains and lightning on Friday, an official source from the airport authority said.

The official source said, four flights landing at the airport were kept on hold while five flights have been awaiting their departure.

According to forecast by Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata (IMD) today, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the districts of North Bengal during next 48 hours due to the passing of Monsoon trough at mean sea level through Shanti Niketan and thence east-northeastwards to Nagaland across Bangladesh and south Assam. Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over Gangetic West Bengal. (ANI)

