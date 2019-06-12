Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu

New Delhi [India], June 12: In view of the approaching Cyclone Vayu, Airports Authority of India (AAI) suspended flight operations at AAI airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla from 12 midnight IST today to 12 midnight tomorrow.

Senior management of AAI took stock of the preparedness of airports in Gujarat today through a Video Conference here on Wednesday.

As per the technical circular issued by AAI, this is done keeping safety in mind and in order to minimise damage to the airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to any of stakeholders including passengers, AAI

The Regional Executive Director (Western Region), AAI and all Airport Directors in Gujarat have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out of this natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM action.

Equipment and heavy machinery have been moved to safety at respective airports and the Airport Directors of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar Airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also.

A decision in respect of suspending operations at AAI's Surat Airport will be taken after analysing the weather.

As per the latest information received, a total of 27 flights got diverted till 7:50 pm today. (ANI)





