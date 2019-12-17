Flight operations resume at Raipur airport after brief suspension due to fog

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Flight operations at Raipur airport resumed at around 9.55 am after they were suspended for a brief period on Tuesday morning due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said.

In the morning, the visibility at the aerodrome was only 300 meters as against the required 1200 meters, Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Sahay said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fog and mist will continue to persist in Raipur with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

The relative humidity would be around 98 per cent. (ANI)

