Flight operations resume at Runway-27 of Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 05 (ANI): Operations were resumed at Runway-27 of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Friday here.

The services were resumed at 04.47 PM after the Air India crew successfully pulled the disabled aircraft off the runway.

The runway was closed after City-bound SpiceJet SG 6237 aircraft had overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday. All passengers of the flight on Jaipur-Mumbai route were deplaned and were safe. (ANI)

