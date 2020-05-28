Flight passengers moving to or from airport don't need to carry e-pass: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Wednesday clarified that flight travellers moving to or from the Mumbai airport can do so without an e-pass.

"All flight travellers moving to/from the Mumbai Airport can do so without an e-pass. Please carry a valid boarding pass for the journey and other details handy," Mumbai Police tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The domestic flights were allowed to operate by the Central government, with reasonable restrictions, from May 25.

The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled to continue till May 31. (ANI)

