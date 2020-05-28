Flight services at WB's Bagdogra airport to resume from tomorrow

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Flight services at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal's Siliguri will resume from tomorrow with 10 flights per day, airport director Subramani P said on Wednesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are resuming flight operations from May 28 with 10 flights per day. As per precautionary measures, we have made marking to ensure social distancing at the airport. We have also installed automatic electronic devices for scanning and screening," Subramani told ANI here.

He said that every process at the airport has been made "touch-free".

"At entry point, the temperature of passengers will be checked. They will only be allowed to enter if their temperature is normal. This is an unprecedented situation around the world and that is why such arrangements are being made," Subramani said.

The Ministry of Civil aviation had earlier decided to resume the services from 25th May, but following the request of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, it was deferred. (ANI)