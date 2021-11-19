Flights delayed, diverted from Goa due to technical snag, operations back to normal: Airport Director

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 (ANI): The arrival and departure of some flights from Goa airport were delayed while some flights were diverted due to technical snag on Friday, informed Goa airport director, adding that it has now been fixed.



