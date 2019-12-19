Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday morning affecting the air traffic.

A couple of flights were delayed and the commuters also faced difficulty in driving as the visibility was less than 50 meters.

An advisory issued by the Delhi Airport said that low visibility procedures were implemented and that there might be some flight disruptions. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it added.

Even rail traffic got disrupted in the morning due to low visibility. According to Railways, as many as 21 trains got delayed due to operational reasons.

On a closer look, each year - December and January are considered to be the harsh winter months of the northern parts of the country, as the mercury drops to its lowest particularly the national capital couples with cold waves.

In the last winter season, the temperature in Delhi had dipped to below 10 degrees centigrade leaving poor, particularly the homeless, shivering in spine chilling cold. (ANI)