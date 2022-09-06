Floating solar plant installed in Dhanas Lake in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): A floating solar plant of 500 kilowatts has been installed on Dhanas lake in Chandigarh, with the aim of generating electricity in an environmentally friendly manner.

The plant will generate electricity for the forest department unit and also for the three fountains, that are being set up on the same lake.

One of the fountains would be 25 metres long surrounded by two more fountains of a height of 13 metres. The fountains are expected to be completed by the end of this month. These fountains will also extract electricity from the plant only.



Debendra Dalai, a senior manager of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) told ANI that the initiative will be very beneficial for the environment.

"The installation of the plant is almost completed. Now, further work will start to make it operational. We will run three fountains with the help of solar energy. Not just this is good for the environment, but it will also increase the oxygen supply in the environment," Dalai said.

The CEO of the company further said that they have set the target of achieving a 75-megawatt capacity by August 15, 2023.

"We have set up rooftop solar plants of 50.588-megawatt capacity at 4200 different sites and have also made them operational. Our department has kept a target of achieving 75 megawatts by August 15, 2023," the manager said. (ANI)

