Flood in Kolhapur's Hasur, Nrusinhawadi villages wreaks havoc

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Flood in Kolhapur's Hasur and Nrusinhawadi villages has wreaked havoc like anything. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Hasur village.

Hasur and Nrusinhawadi villages are massively inundated. The total population of Hasur village is approximately 2,000 to 2,500.

"We have rescued around 1,000 people in flood-affected Hasur village within two to three days. We are rescuing around 300 to 400 people in a day," Nitish Kumar, NDRF officer, told ANI.

"People are still stranded in Hasur village. The situation is such that as soon as people see the rescue boat coming towards them, they start panicking. So, we have to take the help of civil police and the administration to conduct the rescue operation," Kumar added.

Despite NDRF's effort, people of flood-affected villages are unhappy with the government and respective authorities. They claimed that they are not receiving essential commodities on time. They also claimed that no government representative has visited the flood-affected areas until now.

"The authorities are not helping us in any way. Our animals have been affected by floods. We are forced to tie our animals on the terrace or higher floors in our house," said a local.

"Over 100 animals have been kept in makeshift shelters and some more animals have been rescued and kept in terrace area. We couldn't leave these animals in the flood-affected areas. Hence we rescued them and brought them in the shelter as we did not have any other option," said Sushant, another local.



According to the locals, they are forced to drink rainwater due to lack of basic commodity supply in their area. They cannot even estimate the loss they have suffered so far. Farmers, locals, and animals have been majorly affected due to floods.

According to rescue forces, currently, the water is flowing 15 feet above the ground level in Sangli, Kolhapur. Even the electric poles are deluged in water. The rescue teams have to cut the electricity line in order to reach the flood-affected areas.

Kunwar, Kutwar, and Hasur villages are surrounded by the Krishna river and the flow of this river has massively affected these villages.

As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

"27 people died due to floods in five districts of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from three districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Commissioner, Pune Division. (ANI)

