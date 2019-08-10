National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out rescue and relief operation in Hasur village, Kolhapur on Saturday. Photo/ANI
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out rescue and relief operation in Hasur village, Kolhapur on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Flood in Kolhapur's Hasur, Nrusinhawadi villages wreaks havoc

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:08 IST

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Flood in Kolhapur's Hasur and Nrusinhawadi villages has wreaked havoc like anything. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Hasur village.
Hasur and Nrusinhawadi villages are massively inundated. The total population of Hasur village is approximately 2,000 to 2,500.
"We have rescued around 1,000 people in flood-affected Hasur village within two to three days. We are rescuing around 300 to 400 people in a day," Nitish Kumar, NDRF officer, told ANI.
"People are still stranded in Hasur village. The situation is such that as soon as people see the rescue boat coming towards them, they start panicking. So, we have to take the help of civil police and the administration to conduct the rescue operation," Kumar added.
Despite NDRF's effort, people of flood-affected villages are unhappy with the government and respective authorities. They claimed that they are not receiving essential commodities on time. They also claimed that no government representative has visited the flood-affected areas until now.
"The authorities are not helping us in any way. Our animals have been affected by floods. We are forced to tie our animals on the terrace or higher floors in our house," said a local.
"Over 100 animals have been kept in makeshift shelters and some more animals have been rescued and kept in terrace area. We couldn't leave these animals in the flood-affected areas. Hence we rescued them and brought them in the shelter as we did not have any other option," said Sushant, another local.

According to the locals, they are forced to drink rainwater due to lack of basic commodity supply in their area. They cannot even estimate the loss they have suffered so far. Farmers, locals, and animals have been majorly affected due to floods.
According to rescue forces, currently, the water is flowing 15 feet above the ground level in Sangli, Kolhapur. Even the electric poles are deluged in water. The rescue teams have to cut the electricity line in order to reach the flood-affected areas.
Kunwar, Kutwar, and Hasur villages are surrounded by the Krishna river and the flow of this river has massively affected these villages.
As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.
"27 people died due to floods in five districts of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from three districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Commissioner, Pune Division. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:21 IST

She never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit saying her humility was such that she never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:09 IST

Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Wayanad tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Amidst the intensifying flood situation in Kerala, Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hinted that he will pay a visit to his constituency on August 11.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:56 IST

Women are not assets to be owned by men: Rahul slams Khattar

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his controversial remark made in "a lighter vein" on Kashmiri women and called him a "weak, insecure and pathetic man".

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:49 IST

30,000 moved to relief camps in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As incessant rains crippled normal life in the district, nearly 30,000 people were preventively evacuated to relief camps in Wayanad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:42 IST

Nehru committed the crime of imposing Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was 'criminal' who committed the crime of imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also of announcing 'cease-fire' in war w

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:38 IST

Raj Thackeray calls for postponing Assembly polls due to flood...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday called for the postponement of Assembly Elections which are slated to be held later this year in view of the flood situations in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:33 IST

Regional groups formed by CWC complete discussions over new chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The five regional groups constituted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the issue of choosing a new party chief have completed their discussion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:15 IST

Man reports fake robbery of Rs 20 lakh in Visakhapatnam, held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man was taken into custody for reporting a fake robbery of Rs 20 lakh, police said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:14 IST

Million of Muslims arrive Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Ahead of Eid al-Adha, millions of Muslims from around the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:13 IST

Former MLA Rashid Engineer sent to police custody till Aug 14 in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): A local court here on Saturday sent former Jammu and Kashmir legislator Rashid Engineer to the police custody till August 14 in connection with a terror-funding case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Both Sonia, Rahul are mum on their stance on Article 370:...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday that Congress party is divided on its stance over the Article 370 while both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keeping mum on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:56 IST

Thar Express carrying 62 Indian, 103 Pakistani nationals reaches...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Thar Express, the train which plies every week between Jodhpur and Karachi, reached Munabao railway station on Saturday evening with 62 Indian and 103 Pakistani passengers on board.

Read More
iocl