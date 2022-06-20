Flood, landslides claim 71 lives so far in Assam, 33 districts affected

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): Floods and resultant landslides in Assam have claimed 71 lives this year so far.

The state of Assam has been facing floods and landslides for eight days starting from June 13.

In the last 24 hours, 33 districts viz Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar,

Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi,

Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur,

Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia

and Udalguri district has reported floods.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin, rivers namely Kopili (at Kampur, Nagaon) is flowing above High Flood Level; the Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat, Jorhat, at Tezpur, Sonitpur, at Guwahati, Kamrup, at Goalpara, Goalpara, at Dhubri, Dhubri, Subansiri (Badatighat, Lakhimpur); Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon; Puthimati (at NH Road Crossing, Kamrup); Pagladia (at NT Road Crossing, Nalbari); Manas (at NH Road Crossing, Barpeta); Beki ( at Road Bridge, Barpeta) is flowing above the danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj, at AP Ghat, Cachar, at Matizuri, Hailakanndi) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above the danger level.

Two police personnel were washed away in flood waters in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night. The incident took place in Kampur area late Sunday night. According to Police, when a team of Kampur police station led by the Officer-in-Charge of the police station on late Sunday night went to investigate a case, two among the team including the Officer-in-Charge were washed away in flood waters. The body of a constable was recovered, but the Officer-in-Charge of Kampur police station is still missing.



The deceased police constable was identified as Rajib Bordoloi and the missing police officer's name is Samujjal Kakati.

A total of 127 revenue circles and 5,137 villages have been impacted by flood incidents.

About 42,28,157 people were impacted, out of which 1,86,424 people are taking shelter

in 744 relief camps. Relief materials were also distributed to other affected populations who

are not taking shelters in relief camps through 403 nos. of relief distribution centres/ points

opened temporarily.

Meanwhile, NDRF has been helping the district administration in the safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra

Volunteers of ASDMA etc.

So far 29,743 people have been safely evacuated. Landslide incidents were reported under Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup (M) and Karimganj in the last 24 hrs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) - SDOs on Monday to review the flood situation and disaster preparedness.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In wake of ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, will connect with my cabinet colleagues, DCs and Civil SDOs on June 20, 9.30 am onwards from my office via VC."(ANI)

