Flood like situation in Chhattisgarh's Korea district after Khanda dam bursts

Korea (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Flood-like situation prevailed in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh after the Khanda dam broke on Wednesday.

The crop of many farmers has been destroyed by the bursting of the Khanda dam.

"The government engineer came and surveyed before. We had apprised him of the dilapidated dam but no measure was taken. My entire field's been flattened. How will I be compensated now," a local farmer told ANI.



Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms in some parts of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)








