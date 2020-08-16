Flood-like situation in Gujarat after incessant rain

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI): Incessant rain in Gujarat caused a flood-like situation in the Surat's Limbayat area on Sunday.

Visuals from the area showed the streets of the area completely covered in murky water.



"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over the Gujarat region on August 15, 17 and 18," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)

