Flood-like situation in Kerala affects normal life, rescue operations underway

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Following incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to entre low lying areas of the state, resulting to flood-like situation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant rains in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.

The deluge has paralysed normal life in the state. More than thousands remain stranded in several affected-areas in the state.

Rescue operations are underway by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), army and the local police.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs held a high-level meeting on the flood situation, a day after Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA), so far 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and are lodged in 315 camps across the state. The Kerala government has also declared a holiday for all the schools across the state.

They had earlier issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode and 'Orange Alert' for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Amid warnings of heavy rainfall in the region, operations at Cochin International Airport have also been halted till August 11.

IMD has also not predicted any relief for the state forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state over the period of next four-five days. (ANI)

