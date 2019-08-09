Streets flooded in Areekode town of Kozhikode district of Kerala due to heavy rainfall. Photo/ANI
Streets flooded in Areekode town of Kozhikode district of Kerala due to heavy rainfall. Photo/ANI

Flood-like situation in Kerala affects normal life, rescue operations underway

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Following incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to entre low lying areas of the state, resulting to flood-like situation.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant rains in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.
The deluge has paralysed normal life in the state. More than thousands remain stranded in several affected-areas in the state.
Rescue operations are underway by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), army and the local police.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs held a high-level meeting on the flood situation, a day after Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.
According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA), so far 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and are lodged in 315 camps across the state. The Kerala government has also declared a holiday for all the schools across the state.
They had earlier issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode and 'Orange Alert' for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
Amid warnings of heavy rainfall in the region, operations at Cochin International Airport have also been halted till August 11.
IMD has also not predicted any relief for the state forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state over the period of next four-five days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:05 IST

Jago Bangla case: Derek O'Brien appears before CBI

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday appeared before Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Jago Bangla case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Art 370: Wish to invest in J-K, govt's move will generate...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Welcoming government's move to scrap Article 370, Medanta hospitals chairman Dr Naresh Trehan on Friday said that he was ready to invest in Jammu and Kashmir once the situation normalises.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:55 IST

DMK wins Vellore Lok Sabha bypoll

Chennai (Tami Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): DMK on Friday won the Lok Sabha bye-election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:23 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Bombay HC grants bail to three doctors...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to three doctors, who are accused of abetting Payal Tadvi to commit suicide.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:20 IST

Adityanath takes part in UP govt's plantation drive

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In a bid to create a new record, the Uttar Pradesh government began a plantation drive on Friday with a target of planting 22 crore saplings on the occasion of 'Kranti Diwas'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:16 IST

Normalcy returning to Jammu: Official

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the province and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate t

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:05 IST

Naidu for code of conduct for lawmakers

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon political parties to frame a code of conduct for its legislators on their behaviour in Parliament and Assemblies that should bar members from rushing to the well of the House, shouting of slogans, carrying of ba

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:53 IST

It is up to BJP Govt to develop trust, peace in Kashmir:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Friday said that it is up to the BJP government to go beyond politics to develop trust and peace in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:49 IST

Moin Qureshi case: Sana Satish Babu sent to judicial custody till Aug 23

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A special court on Friday sent businessman Sana Satish Babu to judicial custody till August 23 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:47 IST

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in Kapil Mishra's plea challenging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till September 4 the hearing on AAP rebel MLA Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:47 IST

Has headless Congress become brainless: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday criticised the Congress party for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and asked whether the party, which is currently "headless", has become "brainless" as well.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:43 IST

Yechury, Raja detained at Srinagar airport, CPI-M condemns action

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja were on Friday detained at the Srinagar airport while on their way to meet party leaders and denied entry into the region.

Read More
iocl