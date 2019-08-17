Flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Chambal river in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan is flowing above the danger mark after continuous and heavy rains, creating a flood-like situation in the district. Authorities have urged people not to go near the swollen river.

The river reached the level of 139.80 metres, which is almost 10 metres above the danger mark.

The authorities have moved the people to safer places.

Even though Rajasthan is a dry state, this situation has been caused by torrential rains which have caused the Yamuna river to swell up, of which the River Chambal is a tributary.

"The river's rise has cut off the contact lines of around a dozen villages in the area. People have been evacuated to safer places by the village panchayat of Jhiri village to safer places," said Neha Giri, the District Collector of Dholpur district.

Giri took stock of the situation at the old bridge with Superintendent of Police on Friday.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates and station in charges of the district have been instructed to keep a watch on the water levels of the river.

Some of the villages which have been rendered disconnected are Shankarpur, Hallu Ka Pura, Hargovind Ka Pura, Banavati, Bhagat Ka Pura, Jarauli, Sevarpali, Budawali, Kharelpura, Dagra, Het Singh Ka Pura, Barsala and Khod amongst others. (ANI)

