Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): An orange alert has been issued in Odisha's Malkangiri district following severe flood-like situation in several parts of the state due to incessant rains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
"Low-pressure conditions in the Bay of Bengal will continue for another 24 hours. An orange warning has been issued for the Malkangiri district for the next 24 hours. A few more places in Odisha may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall: Umasankar Das, Senior Scientist at the IMD, Bhubaneswar said.
Meanwhile, several areas in Odisha's Dhenkanal were seen submerged under floodwaters. (ANI)
Flood like situation in sveral parts of Odisha, orange alert issued for Malkangiri
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 18:34 IST
