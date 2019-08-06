Flood-like situations in Hubli, Haveri as rains continue to lash K'taka

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Unkal Lake in the city overflowed on Tuesday following heavy and incessant rainfall in the region, leading to a flood-like situation in Hubli and Haveri districts after water was discharged from Tungabhadra and Varada rivers.

Water from the lake entered residential areas in the city, creating a flood-like situation.

The lake, spread around approximately 200 acres of land, is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the city.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Karnataka and the situation might take a turn for the worse in the upcoming days.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places in parts of Karnataka over five days.

Strong winds with speed reaching up to 50 kmph were also predicted by the IMD.

District Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said red alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada district for August 7th and 8th, following torrential downpour in the district.

Senthil also said a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday.

(ANI)

