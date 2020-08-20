Flood situation improves in Andhra's Rajahmundry district

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The flood situation is gradually improving at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowlaiswaram area of Rajahmundry district due to decline in the water level of Godavari river on Wednesday.

This has reduced the water level up to 18.60 feet at the Barrage. However, a third level flood alert is continuing in the area.

On Wednesday, 19.78 cusecs of water were released into the sea.

This gradual receding has reduced the worries of the people in the nearby villages, which were submerged in floodwater. (ANI)

