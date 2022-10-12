Flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji district becomes critical

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): The flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji district has become critical after flood waters submerged more areas under Jonai Sub-Division in the district on Wednesday.

Following the torrential rains in the past few days in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of Siang, Dibang, and Datung rivers and other tributaries have been rising and the flood waters entered several villages in Shivpuri, Ramdhan Dikhari area, as per reports.

Many villagers have left their homes and taken shelter in higher lands, safer places.

The SDRF and district administration teams are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

A flood-affected villager of the Shivguri area said that the water level is gradually increasing since October 5.



"Some houses in our Shivguri area have been submerged by flood waters. We are now facing massive problems. The water levels of the Siang, Datung, and Dibang rivers are increasing. The flood-affected people and domestic animals are facing a food crisis," the flood-affected villager said.

The flood waters have submerged 1265 hectares of cropland in the Dhemaji district.

The Dhemaji district administration has set up six relief distribution centres in flood-hit areas.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 34,000 people in three districts of Assam are affected by the fresh wave of flood.

15084 people have been affected alone in Dhemaji district while 14895 people were affected in Lakhimpur and 3857 in Dibrugarh district.

According to the ASDMA flood report, 22 villages in the Dhemaji district, 23 in the Lakhimpur district and 1 village in the Dibrugarh district have been affected by the current wave of flood. (ANI)

