Flood situation in Vidarbha grim due to lack of coordination with MP govt: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the flood situation in Vidarbha particularly in eastern Vidarbha is grim and this has arisen due to lack of coordination (between the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments).

"Flood situation in Vidarbha particularly in eastern Vidarbha is very grim. Basically this situation has arisen due to lack of coordination with the Madhya Pradesh government," Fadnavis told reporters.

"Whenever water discharge begins in Rajiv Sagar dam, it takes 36 hours to reach Vidarbha. Despite having 36 hours in hand nothing was done by the state government. That is why the floods did heavy damage to crops and houses. Several houses in Bhandara District, Chandrapur District have been damaged. Crops were damaged too," the BJP leader said.

"The government should now take initiative for relief packages. The way we had issued special Government Resolutions for relief in Sangli and Kolhapur districts after the flood, the present government should also do that, he added. (ANI)

