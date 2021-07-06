Flooding in Bihar's East Champaran after heavy rainfall in catchment areas

East Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 6 (ANI): Due to the heavy rains there has been a threat of flooding in the Bagaha area of East Champaran.

The catchment areas of the river have been witnessing heavy rainfall and several villages have been affected due to flooding following the rise in water levels of two rivers in the Bagaha area of East Champaran.

Water also entered several parts of the Bagaha district and is flowing two to three feet high on roads.



"The administration has not provided any relief to us so far. They should set up relief camps for the villagers here," a Ward member alleged.

Assuring that the work to provide relief to the area will begin soon SDM Shekhar Anand said, "I have inspected the dam and assured anti-erosion work on it."

He added that engineers were informed about the need for immediate anti-erosion work. (ANI)

