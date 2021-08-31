Floods affect over 3.5 lakh people across 21 districts in Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], August 31 (ANI): As many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods following heavy rainfall in the state, revealed Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS).



As per the report of FRIMS released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on August 30, as many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam that inhabit 3,63,135 people have been affected due to floods in the state.

The report also revealed that 44 relief centres that include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centres have been opened in the state to help the flood victims.

A total of 1,619 people have taken shelter in these relief camps, said the report. (ANI)

