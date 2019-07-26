A large scale flood relief operation by the Army troops has been underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since June 11 after the torrential rain hit the region.
A large scale flood relief operation by the Army troops has been underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since June 11 after the torrential rain hit the region.

Floods hit over 2,700 villages in Assam in 18 districts

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:42 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Over 2,700 villages in 18 districts of Assam have been adversely affected due to floods caused by the rise in water levels of various rives following heavy rainfall.
The intensified downpour has triggered deluge in all districts of the region, disrupting the normal life.
A total of 488 civilians were evacuated along with relief to 450 civilians in the past week, Army personnel had said on July 20.
On July 18, the Forest Department in a statement had said that over 50 animals, including five rhinos, died in Kaziranga National Park">Kaziranga National Park in Assam floods. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:40 IST

Delhi Cabinet approves creation of 18 fast track, 22 commercial courts

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the creation of permanent 18 fast track courts and 22 commercial courts which will reduce pendency of cases, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:36 IST

Mamata writes to PM, bats for electoral reforms including state...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement electoral reforms aimed at preventing corruption and criminality in the polls.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:33 IST

Govt planning to privatise 20-25 airports: AAI chairman

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government is planning to privatise around 20 to 25 airports having passenger traffic of 1 to 1.5 million annually, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Friday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:24 IST

Yediyurappa makes changesin in the spellling of name

Bengaluru [Karnataka], [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name, which will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:21 IST

Congress leaders mistaken for kidnappers, thrashed, beaten in MP

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Residents of Sitaljhiri village here thrashed two Congress leaders and a social worker mistaking them to be kidnappers who targeted young children, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramsnehi Mishra on Friday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:16 IST

BJP's old war horse, chief minister again of Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): B S Yeddyurappa, BJP's old warhorse, has kept the party's flag flying in Karnataka, considered the gateway to the south for the saffron organiastion, despite ups and downs and deserting the party for a short while.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:15 IST

What happened yesterday has pained me: R S Chairman Naidu

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed "pain" over Thursday's incident in the upper house during voting process on Right to Information (Amendment) Bill that witnessed chaos and pandemonium after the House rejected Opposition's demand to refer the B

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:14 IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal takes metro to visit to inaugurate NTCE...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday morning took the metro to reach Dwarka where he participated in a function to inaugurate a building of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:04 IST

Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some places in Odisha on Friday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:59 IST

Aadi festival: Devotees offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Ramanathaswamy temple as part of the 17-day-long 'Aadi Thirukalyanam' festival in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The festival began on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:58 IST

Yeddyurappa sworn in as CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was on Friday swon in as Karnataka Chief Minister, three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:57 IST

Delhi: One member of Pasonda-based gang arrested for armed...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested one person, member of a Pasonda- based gang and recovered a motorcycle from his possession that was used in an alleged armed robbery in Golf View apartment in Saket area here.

