Floods hit over 2,700 villages in Assam in 18 districts

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Over 2,700 villages in 18 districts of Assam have been adversely affected due to floods caused by the rise in water levels of various rives following heavy rainfall.

A large scale flood relief operation by the Army troops has been underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since June 11 after the torrential rain hit the region.

The intensified downpour has triggered deluge in all districts of the region, disrupting the normal life.

A total of 488 civilians were evacuated along with relief to 450 civilians in the past week, Army personnel had said on July 20.

On July 18, the Forest Department in a statement had said that over 50 animals, including five rhinos, died in Kaziranga National Park">Kaziranga National Park in Assam floods. (ANI)

