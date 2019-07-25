Floods wreak havoc in Nalbari district of Assam

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Over 53 villages in Nalbari district have been adversely affected due to floods owing to the rise in water levels of various rivers following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Bhutan.

Army troops are currently carrying out rescue operations in the district.

The rise in water levels in Brahmaputra River and other rivers like Pagladia have severely impacted Dhamdhama, Jartaluk, Balitara and Kashimpur villages in the district.

According to some villagers, four to five villages in the district have been completely submerged while most of the farmland has been destroyed and cattle have been badly affected.

"Due to the flood, over 100 bigha (1440000 square feet) of our farms of paddy, green gram and red lentils have been destroyed. We are not in touch with the government authorities but have been assured of assistance," the villager said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been engaged to carry out rescue operations in the flood-hit Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, the death toll due to incessant rain and floods in the state reached 75 on Wednesday. (ANI)

