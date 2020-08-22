Floodwater increasing in Munneru stream in J-K's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Floodwater is gradually increasing in Munneru stream in Krishna district and the water level has reached 13.5 feet at Polampalli dam due to heavy rains.

Floodwater accumulated for more than one feet height within one hour on Friday morning. The stream is overflowing near the Lingala bridge.

At Penuganchiprolu also, floodwater is overflowing above the bridge. Officials have already issued orders that people of low lying areas should be very careful.

In Penuganchiprolu, floodwater entered the temple of Goddess Lakshmi Tirupatamma.

Rooms for the accommodation of devotees and other constructions in the temple premises are partially submerged.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated plcaes in coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next few days. (ANI)

