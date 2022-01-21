Floral tributes to be paid to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary in Central Hall of Parliament

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday informed that a function to pay floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Sunday (January 23).

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose a function to pay floral tributes to him will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on January 23 at 1030 hours," the LS Secretariat said in a notice.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate.



"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," the Prime Minister said in a tweet today.

The Prime Minister said that till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of the freedom fighter would be inaugurated on January 23.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," tweeted PM Modi.

In a major development, it is learnt from sources that from this year, R-Day celebrations will start on January 23 -- birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (125th year this time). It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth. (ANI)

