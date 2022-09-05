Flower business booms in Kochi ahead of the Onam season

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Flower business in Kochi is reviving after two years of the pandemic, as the sellers are expecting a great Onam season amidst huge sales.

The flower sellers in Kochi are now getting their business back, as the industry seems to revive after two years of hardships faced due to the COVID pandemic. The sellers are optimistic that this Onam season will be profitable, not just for the sellers in Kochi, but across Kerala.

The flower markets in Kochi are seeing a huge demand for floral carpets, that are used in offices, schools, colleges, companies and households.



One of the sellers named Amaravathi, came from Tamil Nadu to profit from the season. He said that Marigold is the most selling item in the market, costing Rs 150 per kg.

"I am coming from Tamil Nadu for a flower sale. We are getting a good sale this Onam season, especially when Kerala is celebrating full-fledged Onam after the Covid pandemic. Marigold is the most selling item here. It costs 150 per kg. People are coming from morning itself to buy flowers," the seller said.



Another seller, named Rahul said that the demand for the flowers is increasing day by day, especially the white and violet flowers are costing Rs 300 per kg.

"The sales are on. And the demand is increasing day by day. But the competition between flower sellers is also increasing. We are not getting some flowers which are in high demand like these violet and white flowers. It costs over 300 rupees. We are collecting flowers from Coimbatore and other places in Tamil Nadu," another seller told ANI. (ANI)