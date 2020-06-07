Flower growers face hardships in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Flower growers in the city say that they are incurring losses and facing hardships as currently there is almost no demand for flowers and flower markets are closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The flower growers say that flowers planted in the fields have withered, as the flower markets remain closed even after Government's announcement of phased re-opening (Unlock 1).

"There is no sale of garlands or flowers right now. Very few weddings are taking place, temples are opening but the offering of flowers and garlands is prohibited. We have no option but to throw away our produce," Umakant Maurya, one of the flower growers told ANI.

Expressing similar sentiments, another flower grower Ashok Kumar Maurya, said, "Our business is affected since lockdown. We are still suffering. Flower markets are not allowed to open due to which we have to throw the flowers. There is no one to buy."

With relaxations in lockdown restrictions, temples in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to reopen on June 8.

According to UP government guidelines, marriage halls are allowed to open but permission needs to be taken before marriage. Permission for more than 30 people attending the wedding will not be granted. (ANI)

