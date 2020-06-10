Flower sellers at UP temple helpless after govt bans physical offerings

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Shopkeepers who sell flowers and prasad outside Tapeshwari Devi temple have been left in the lurch as the government has not allowed physical offerings in temples.

"We were already facing financial hardships due to lockdown and now physical offerings are banned," a shopkeeper told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. The government also said that touching of idols, holy books and statues will not be allowed in the temples.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states. (ANI)

