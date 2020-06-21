Flutter among MP lawmakers after BJP MLA, who voted in RS polls, tests coronavirus positive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): The COVID positive result of a BJP MLA who turned up to cast his vote at the Rajya Sabha elections at the assembly premises on Friday, has caused concern in the political circle in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP MLA from Malwa and his wife who have contracted the disease are now admitted in Chirayu hospital in Bhopal.

This is the second lawmaker from the State to have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Previously a COVID-19 positive Congress lawmaker had arrived in a PPE suit to the assembly to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha polls. As a precautionary measure, the assembly was sanitised after the MLA left the premises.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA who tested positive had attended BJP legislature party meetings and had come in contact with state assembly secretariat staff and the selected media

It is worth mentioning that Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also attended a meeting at BJP office on June 17-18, in which the MLA was present.

After this news members from BJP and Congress units of the state are voluntarily getting themselves tested.

"We had eaten food together and also held a meeting with him. Some MLAs also have come for the COVID-19 testing. I am now looking into who all leaders came in contact with him," said BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, who had come for testing at JP Hospital. (ANI)

