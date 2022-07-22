Fly ash emanating from thermal power station in Nagpur leads to contamination of crops, water

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Fly ash emanating from the Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) on Thursday, lead to the contamination of crops and water in Nagpur.

"I have 25 acres of farm and due to the collection of ashes during the daytime has been affecting our farming activities. As the crops cannot fully flourish in these conditions, I have given some area of my farm to the brick kiln on instalment," said Atmaram Bawankule, farmer of Khasala village.

"The loss which has been caused to the brick kiln due to the breaking of the dam has been really heartbreaking. I feel that the government should give some compensation to the workers of the brick kiln as they have suffered heavy loss due to this incident," he added.



He further stated that the dam broke because the work of collecting the ashes was not done properly and it created a lump of waste which resulted in a flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, on other hand, Moreshwar Kapse, Sarpanch of Khairi village said, "I had already written letters to the higher authority of Maharashtra about the poor condition of the dam. This unfortunate incident is clearly due to the negligence of the government."

He further stated that "The land has become infertile because of the ashes which entered the soil and it will take at least three years to become fertile again. I believe that the government should help us in this regard."

"The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has initiated action against the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO). A prosecution notice has been issued against the Chief Engineer," stated Pramod Lone, regional authority, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. (ANI)

