Flyover, underpass to be inaugurated tomorrow in Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday informed that a flyover and a vehicle underpass (VUP) constructed under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) will be inaugurated here tomorrow.

"While we continue to develop irrigation infra for farmers, Telangana Govt also has been focused on improving urban infrastructure. Will be inaugurating two latest outcomes of SRDP at LB Nagar tomorrow. Kamineni junction RHS 940m flyover and LB Nagar junction LHS 519m VUP," KTR tweeted today. (ANI)

