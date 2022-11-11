FM lauds Himachal CM for ensuring fruits of 'double-engine' govt

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lavished praise on the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh for ensuring that people derive the benefits of 'double-engine government'.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Thursday, Sitharaman said the BJP government not only implemented the flagship schemes of the central government as well as those of the state on same priority, helping the people derive their targeted benefits.

"The best examples of this (benefits of 'double-engine government') are the Ayushman Bharat Yojana of the central government and the 'Himcare' scheme of the Himachal Pradesh government. If some people were left out of the Ayushman scheme, they were accommodated in the Himcare scheme. This is a classic example of double-engine government," the finance minister said.

She said 'Ujjwala' (central scheme) and 'Grihini' (state scheme) serves as another classis illustration in this regard. If the Centre planned the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to provide clean drinking water to all, the Himachal government took it forward, to the extent that tap water has now reached Tashi village, which is located on the highest point of Lahaul-Spiti."



Sitharaman said the 'Renuka Ji Hydroelectric Project' is another 'great example' of cooperative federalism. The Renuka ji project was stuck for years till PM Narendra Modi expedited it, she said, adding that Himachal will get 40 MW of electricity from the hydroelectric project that will come out at a cost of Rs 7,000 crores. She said power generated from this project will also be provided to five states.

She said, "The creation of an institute like AIIMS in Himachal shows Modiji's special attachment to Himachal. Similarly, the dedication of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang to the public bears proof of prompt decision-making by the Modi government at the Centre and its commitment to work fast. This has not only ensured connectivity to remore areas for 12 months of the year but is also fetching the desired benefits to the state's tourism sector."

Under the 'Nari Ko Naman Yojana', the fare for women in Himachal buses was halved, she said, adding that a resolution has also been taken to hike the monerary allocation under the 'Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana' from Rs 31,000 per year to Rs 51,000 per year. "It is unprecedented that a separate 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) has been unveiled for the women of Himachal. The double engine reflects the government's commitment towards women's empowerment," she said.

She said through the efforts of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and assistance from PM Modi, the National Ropeway Development Project is being implemented in Himachal and elsewhere in the country. "This will not only boost tourism in Himachal but also ensure better connectivity. This is possible only with a double-engine government," Sitharaman said.

She also congratulated the Jairam Thakur government for climbing 9 points to the 7th position on "Ease of Doing Business", adding that it will boost investment opportunities and help generate jobs. (ANI)

