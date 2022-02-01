FM Sitharaman leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday morning left her residence for North Block ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from the Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the second time, unlike the traditional 'bahi-khata' form.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)