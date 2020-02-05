FM to visit Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata to interact with industry leaders over Budget 2020

New Delhi [India] Feb 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a 3-day official tour to Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata starting February 7 to hold interactions with industry leaders and various stakeholders on different themes of Budget 2020.

On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

