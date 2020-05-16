FM's latest announcements will establish new dimensions of development: U'khand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): Hailing the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that these measures would establish new dimensions of development.

"Today's announcements by the Finance Minister will establish new dimensions of development. Structural reforms in the industrial sector will lay a strong foundation for a self-reliant India. These reforms will prepare the country for stiff competition," said Rawat.

He further said: "Investment will be higher with fast track investment. There will be new employment opportunities for the youth. New sectors like solar PV and advanced cell batteries will be developed."

Chief Minister Rawat said that there have been significant improvements in coal, mining, defence, civil aviation and nuclear power.

"To make the country self-sufficient to meet coal requirements, Rs 50,000 crore will be spent for infrastructure improvement in the coal sector. Similarly, structural improvements made in the mining will increase private investment in it. This will increase production, employment in mining and state-of-art technology will be used," he said.

Talking about the decision on the defence sector, he said: "Important decisions have been taken for the self-reliance in the defence sector. This will reduce our dependence on other countries for our defence equipment."

"Airspace management will increase the efficiency of the civil aviation sector. To promote private investment in the social infrastructure sector, a feasibility gap funding of about Rs 8,100 crore has been made. Private participation will also be encouraged in the space sector," he added. (ANI)

