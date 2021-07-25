Focus on 'aam' aadmi issues, not Rahul Gandhi's mangoes choice, Jaiveer Shergill tells UP CM

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Rather than commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's choice of mangoes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should focus on issues of the common people, said Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday.

Terming the comment by UP Chief Minister funny, Shergill asked why 'aam' (common, mango) aadmi jobs were being eaten up by the government and why people were being injected with price rise.



"Rather than keeping an eye on choice and dislikes of Rahul Gandhi's mangoes, he should reply why aam aadmi jobs are being eaten by the Government, why aam aadmi were given price rise injection. He should have kept a count on the number of dead bodies floating in the River Ganga and give an account of his government's failure," he said.

Earlier, on his way to address a press conference, Rahul Gandhi was asked about his choice of mangoes. "I don't like UP aams. I like Andhra's. It is a matter of taste. Langda is doable. Dussheri is too sweet for me," he replied.

In response to that, the UP CM tweeted in Hindi, "Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, your taste is divisive. The entire country is aware of your divisive upbringing. The impact of disruptive values is so strong on you that you have reduced even the taste of fruits to regionalism. But remember, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the taste of India is one." (ANI)

