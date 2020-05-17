Focus on economic stimulus to convert COVID-19 crisis into opportunity, propel India towards self-reliance: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday thanked the central government for the proactive measures in combating the challenges of COVID-19, stating that focus on land, labour, liquidity and law, and the economic stimulus will help convert the crisis into an opportunity and propel India towards self-reliance.

Pradhan said the announcements made by Sitharaman will have "far-reaching effects" on people from every walk of life and further the efforts towards making better opportunities.

The minister also said that well-being of everyone is at the core of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"Thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the proactive measures in combating the challenges of COVID-19. Focused on land, labour, liquidity and law, the economic stimulus will help convert this crisis into an opportunity and propel India towards self-reliance," Pradhan tweeted.

He stressed that announcements made over the last four to five days will address issues faced by businesses, strengthen Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), empower the country's entrepreneurs and farmers, boost growth and employment, mitigate challenges, spur economic growth and create opportunities for 'self-reliant India'.

Pradhan said that allocation of additional Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) will enhance ease-of-doing-business and boost employment and increased investment in public health, investment in grassroot health institutions and infectious diseases' hospital blocks in every district will help ramp up health infrastructure.

It will also further the vision of a healthier India and prepare us for future pandemics, he further added. (ANI)

