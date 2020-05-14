Focus on emergency health services; 108 fleet to roll out on July 1: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to provide emergency health services and said 108 services will roll out from July 1 along with two-wheeler services as part of telemedicine.

During a high-level review meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that medical services should be provided for those suffering with chronic diseases and pregnant ladies and on July 1 the 1060 new vehicles of 108 ambulances would be launched along with two-wheeler bikes to deliver medical services as part of the telemedicine.

According to a statement from Andhra Pradesh CMO, the Chief Minister stressed the need for providing emergency health care services like Chemotherapy, Dialysis as well as pre and postnatal services to pregnant women during the lockdown.

Officials informed that all these services have been made available for the patients as per schedule. Even the services of Asha workers and village volunteers are being utilised in identifying such cases and extending medical support.

Taking stock of COVID-19 situation in the State, officials said that so far the total tests conducted across the State have crossed over two lakh with an average of 3768 tests for million population. As many as 9284 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, where 48 have been tested positive. On Tuesday, 86 people were discharged after availing treatment and the total number of discharges is gradually increasing.

The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 4.01 per cent and for the state, it is 1.06 per cent, which is the lowest in the entire country. However, the recovery rate has been 53.44 per cent against the national average of 32.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that all the pending medical dues should be cleared and timely payments of bills of Aarogyasri hospitals. Besides he also stressed on implementation of Aarogya Aasara scheme to make sure that no interruption arises.

Discussing the aspects of agriculture and its allied sectors, the Chief Minister directed the officials to start marketing the aqua produce in local markets alongside exporting to other states, with certain precautionary measures.

He told officials to ensure at least 30 per cent of both aqua and agri produce gets utilised in the State by providing minimum support prices to the farmers. He also asked officials to provide storage facilities for the farmers and processing units for tomatoes and other fruits. (ANI)