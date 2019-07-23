Focus on 'Jal Shakti' in BJP Parliamentary Party meet

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): 'Jal Shakti' emerged as the main topic of discussion at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here on Tuesday, when the new Jal ShaktiMinister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry.

Party sources said it was in line with the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his mission 'Har Ghar Jal' (Water in every household) by 2024.

Shekhawat said that the states that save the maximum amount of water will get accolades and awards from the Central government.

He also announced that BJP MPs will be on a 150-km 'pada yatra' on October 2, the birth anniversary og Mahatma Gandhi. Apart from that, it was also announced that ministers will have to plant trees as per the mission and they can only plant trees that have a lifespan of 100 to 200 years.

The MPs were also asked to work towards the development of backward districts in their parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

