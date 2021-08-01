Focus on people in home quarantine, check for violation: Central team tells Kollam Dy Collector

Kollam (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): After the visit of the central team to Kerala following the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state, Dr Arun S Nair Kollam district Deputy Collector said that the team advised them to focus on those in-home quarantines and check for any quarantine violation.

"They also gave the input of taking care of the people who are under home quarantine. Most of our active cases are in-home quarantine category. So, they advised us to focus more on them and see if there is any quarantine violation," Nair said.

"They pointed out that we're doing well to contain COVID but they worry about high test positivity rate prevalent in the dist. They gave some inputs in addition to our efforts-need to focus on micro-containment areas and in cluster groups where there are more cases," he added.

Nair also stated that the team discussed the current status of the district and the strategies from the Health Department and District Administration to contain the pandemic.



A six-member high-level multidisciplinary team that went to Kerela following the state's sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases is scheduled to visit ten districts.

On Saturday, the team has reached Alpuzha and is on the grounds. Kerela is observing a complete lockdown on the weekends.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is highly worried about the state's surge in a number of cases. It is also concerned regarding the fact that more than half of the population is vulnerable to viruses.

On July 29, Kerala has reported 24,064 cases with 128 fatalities whereas, on July 28, the state reported 22,129 and 156 fatalities. On July 30, Kerala reported 20,772 new COVID-9 cases, 14,651 recoveries, and 116 deaths over a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 13.61 per cent.

Presently, on July 31, the state has reported 20,624 new Covid cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours. 16,865 people have also recovered in the state today. Kerala has reported 1,64,500 active cases, while the cumulative death toll is 16,781. (ANI)

