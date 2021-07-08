Focus on supply of vaccines to states: Chidambaram to Health Minister Minister Mandviya

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Soon after Mansukh Mandviya took charge as new Union Health Minister, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the first task of the new Health Minister should be to provide an adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to all States.

Highlighting the closing of vaccination centres across the country due to lack of vaccines, Chidambaram said,"Once again, vaccination has been suspended at several centres in Tamil Nadu because they have run out of vaccines. The first task of the new Health Minister @mansukhmandviya will be to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to all States."

"no more games to enter the Guinness Book of Records, please. Just focus on the supply of vaccines to all the States," he added referring to the government's claim of carrying out the biggest vaccination drive.

Mansukh Mandviya has been given the portfolio of Health and Family Affairs Ministry and Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

The second-term Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Mansukh Mandviya assumed office as Union Health Minister, replacing Dr Harshvardhan. (ANI)