Focusing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament to continue with his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said party General Secretary, Incharge of Communications Jairam Ramesh.

The upcoming Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be held from December 7 to December 29, this year.

There will be a total of 17 working days in the upcoming Winter Session.

This will be the first session during which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House.

During the Winter Session, the Congress might also select a replacement for the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, a position earlier occupied by the party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge, who quit at the time of filing nomination for organisational election to adhere to the party policy of 'one man, one post'.

The government will be drawing up a list of Bills to be passed during the upcoming session while the Opposition will demand a discussion on pressing matters.

Jairam Ramesh further said that the Congress supports reservation in education and employment for Economically Backward Class (EWS) in all communities without disturbing the existing reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached its 66th day.



Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is at its Maharashtra leg, resumed from the Shevala village of Kalamnuri in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress had claimed in its previous statement that the Yatra is the longest march on foot conducted by any Indian politician in Indian history.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is nowadays in Maharashtra after it covered the parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have also agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

