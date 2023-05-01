Focusing on 'development' rather than 'appeasement,' BJP govt raised people's living standard: CM Yogi Adityanath

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that by focusing on "development" rather than "appeasement," the BJP government has raised the standard of living for the people.

Addressing a public gathering in Moradabad in view of the civic body elections, the Chief Minister said, "The BJP government is moving forward with the basic mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

Citing the example of Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, an artisan from Moradabad, he said that both the President and the Prime Minister recognized his accomplishments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented handmade artwork of Dilshad Hussain to the Chancellor of Germany, he added.

"The brass industry in Moradabad was experiencing a downturn. The artisans were migrating. But today, Moradabad's brass business is achieving its glory in our government. Exports have increased, and it is now more well-known internationally", CM Yogi remarked further.

The CM asserted that what the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre had achieved in the last nine years, the opposition government could not in 60 years. "The scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore people continues. Free treatment is offered under the Ayushman Yojana. Houses are being given to the destitute, poor, and helpless under the PM Awas Yojana. Toilets are being built. LPG cylinders have been delivered to all the houses under the Ujjwala scheme. Clean water is being provided to everyone through electricity and drinking water schemes from village to village.

He added that the government has fulfilled its promise of providing 24-hour electricity and has removed darkness from villages, streets, and houses.

Stating that UP is no longer anyone's legacy, the CM said, "Now there is no 'mafia raj' in UP. No extortions, or kidnappings for ransom take place The common man is safe in the state, and mafia goons who used to proudly wander the streets are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks."

CM Yogi said that the affection of the people of Moradabad was what brought him there despite the bad and unfavourable weather. (ANI)