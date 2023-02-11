"Foes in Kerala but friends here...": PM Modi's dig at Left-Congress alliance in Tripura

Gomati (Tripura) [India], February 11 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the left parties governing Tripura before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that previous governments 'looted' the State.

PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Radhakishorepur and he said that the governments, which ruled Tripura for years, made the life of people, including the poor, Scheduled Tribes (STs), women and youth, miserable.

"Their dreams were shattered, and youths were bound to leave the state and go outside," he added.

PM Modi who is on a day-long visit to poll-bound Tripura attacked on the alliance of Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after their announcement to fight elections together.

"Congress and Left make the poor poorer. They only shout slogans in the name of the poor, but never seen their pain," PM Modi said.

"They (CPIM and Congress) are friends in Tripura but foes in another state, Kerala," he added.

Referring to thousands of people who came to attend the public rally, PM said, "Your arrival here in such large numbers to bless us is an announcement of the return of the BJP government. Your presence here in record strength will give sleepless nights to our rivals."

Sharpening his attack further on the Left parties, PM Modi said, "During their regime, it was difficult for people to get even water and electricity. Those who governed Delhi and Tripura earlier never cared about these facilities. Those who looted Tripura for years and compelled people to live in paucity have now come together."

"Five years ago, when there was CPI(M) govt here, 'CPM ki Chanda Waali Company' used to loot your ration. The poor wanted ration but Leftists used to loot the ration. You ousted them from Tripura and formed a double-engine government here. People of Tripura can see its results," Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed an election rally in Ambassa, and said that the BJP government strives to bring forth the contributions of the tribal people in nation-building through its consistent steps of recognizing their efforts.

"I had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace," he said.

PM Modi further attacked the Left and Congress and said that both parties had stalled development in Tripura.

Pertinent to mention, the Left Front ruled Tripura for 25 consecutive years from 1993 to 2018. Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats.

BJP President JP Nadda and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's manifesto on Thursday. (ANI)